Stephen A. Smith Blasts Diddy for Deleting Apology Video for Cassie Assault from Instagram | lovebscott.com

Diddy cleared his Instagram — including the video in which he apologized for assaulting Cassie in 2016 — and Stephen A. Smith has some thoughts.

via Complex:

Last week, 54-year-old Diddy scrubbed his Instagram account of everything, including the aforementioned apology. Stephen A. Smith, 56, ripped him for doing so on Tuesday, calling his actions “foolish.”

“If you had a million photos, if you had a million videos, and you decided to delete 999,999, that’s the one you should’ve kept up—if you’re sincere. … And I know, that you’ve been taking a lot of hits, and there’s been shrapnels of criticism all over the place aimed in your direction. Not that it wasn’t deserved,” said Stephen A.

He continued, “Although one could argue, the ex that you hit had to deal with a hell of a lot more than you had to deal with in terms of the criticism.”

Smith went on to question why Diddy deleted the video of his apology, wondering why he doesn’t appear to want people to know he’s sorry for his actions.

“Delete everything else; not that,” he said. “Don’t you want people to know that you were contrite? That you were incredibly sorry? That you have profound regret for the egregious actions that you were caught on camera committing?”

Smith concluded, “By deleting the video, you throw all of that out the window—the possibility of the very few people that would ever believe that really having a reason to continue to believe you.”

The ESPN commentator is also curious who’s handling Diddy’s PR and why they didn’t suggest he keep the video up.

It isn’t the first time Stephen A. has called Diddy out following the release of the assault footage. Back in May, he declared that the “career of Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs, as we know it, it’s over.”

“This shit is over,” he added at the time. “It’s over in the worst possible way. … One of the worst possible ways you can imagine.”

Watch the clip below.

Stephen A. Smith goes off on Diddy for erasing his entire Instagram feed, including the Cassie apology video.



(🎥 @stephenasmith ) pic.twitter.com/rEfOVXKLAc — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 25, 2024