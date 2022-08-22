Stay Safe! State Department Warns US travelers of ‘Kidnapping Risk’ in Mexico [Photos]

The U.S. State Department issued an updated Travel Advisory Wednesday for U.S. travelers visiting Mexico, including new state-level advice and information on “kidnapping risk.”

via: Revolt

If your end of summer plans include a trip to Mexico, you may want to proceed with caution or try going with a large group. In a report released last week, the State Department warned American citizens to lookout for “violent crime — such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery — [which] is widespread and common in Mexico.”

The notice adds, “The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico.” While areas like Campeche State and Yucatan State are perfectly fine to venture to, several places are listed as “Do Not Travel To.” Those six areas are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas due to crime and kidnapping. Other popular Mexican destinations that require Americans to exercise increased caution include Baja California Sur, Mexico City and Quintana Roo.

The advisory does provide tips for those who still wish to travel to Mexico for vacation. Visitors are urged not to travel alone and to always share their plans with a friend or relative back home. Another recommendation is to share your GPS location and take photos of license plates when using local taxis or similar transportation such as Uber or Lyft. The State Department’s website also suggests that visitors do not flaunt their wealth and exercise caution when using ATMs.

According to The Hill, last week, the State Department issued a shelter-in-place alert after a weekend of heavy gang activity in the Baja California area. The notice warned of “narco-trafficking and human smuggling routes.” It added that while most of the criminal activity appeared isolated with “targeted” individuals, there were instances of innocent people becoming victims. “Most homicides appeared to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed,” the State Department said in a release.

The U.S. State Department reissued a travel advisory recommending that U.S. citizens do not travel to six Mexican states. https://t.co/pri9Yb1xXZ — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) August 20, 2022

Good morning. If you’re traveling to Mexico, don’t do it alone, let people know your travel plans, including where you’re staying, contact info, and travel itinerary. Know your surroundings. Mexico travel advisory update: kidnapping risk, where to avoid https://t.co/TmaKBdT197 — Marco Lopez ?? (@1marcolopez) August 19, 2022