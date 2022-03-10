Stacey Abrams Qualified to Run for Governor in 2022 Election

Democrat Stacey Abrams became the biggest name so far to qualify to run for Georgia governor Tuesday.

via: Revolt

According to the Associated Press, the politician’s candidacy was qualified on Tuesday (March 8). She is now the biggest name in the race to make it on the ballot.

Abrams announced her gubernatorial bid in December. With no Democratic competition in the race, she is likely to face off against one of the Republican candidates. Looking to secure a spot for the GOP are Kandiss Taylor, Catherine Davis, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Governor Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in the 2018 election by 55,000 votes.

In the years since her first campaign, Abrams shifted her focus to voting rights, launching her own organization Fair Fight. Her voter registration efforts were later credited when Georgia turned blue for the first time over two decades during the 202o presidential election. Though it’s been four years since her last gubernatorial run, Abrams revealed that her campaign hasn’t changed much. Like last time, she plans to focus on expanding healthcare, specifically Medicaid, funding education and improving the economy.

“When I ran for governor in 2018, I ran on a platform of opportunity for all, wanting to ensure that we expand Medicaid, that we fully and permanently fund education, that we build economic development plans that work for every Georgian,” Abrams said on Tuesday (March 8). “Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus [on].”

“The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I’m simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia,” she continued. “And I believe this time we will get it done.”

The party primary election for the gubernatorial race is on May 24. The general election will go down on Nov. 8.

