Spencer Pratt Gives “Hard Pass” To Heidi Montag On Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ & ‘Watch What Happens Live’: “Rather Sit In My Burned House Rubble”

BY: Walker Published 42 minutes ago

As rumors swirl about Heidi Montag possibly joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, her husband Spencer Pratt is putting his foot down.

Amid their mainstream resurgence after being victims of the devastating Pacific Palisades fires where they lost their homes, Montag’s husband, Spencer Pratt, is making it clear he wants nothing to do with Bravo or Cohen.

The social media influencer and TikTok Battles star took to X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, to interact with his fans. One fan suggested Montag join RHOBH, to which Pratt replied, “No thanks.”

Another fan asked if they would accept an invitation to Cohen’s late-night show, with Pratt saying on X, “The person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out then [sic] watch my wife … hard pass.”

the person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out then watch my wife … hard pass ?? https://t.co/YaHmuycljh — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) January 26, 2025

After another fan noted Pratt and Montag were giving another chance by fans after being written off, they asked if he would also give people another opportunity.

“lol yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him. Rather sit in my burned house rubble,” Pratt replied on X.

lol yah so lucky the guy that bashes my wife gonna be so lucky to sit with him. Rather sit in my burned house rubble. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) January 27, 2025

Pratt’s grudge against Cohen stems from a 2011 episode of Watch What Happens Live where the host called Montag “trash” and said, “I would sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.”

Cohen would later apologize for his remarks, telling People, “There had been so many rumors going on about the Housewives last week, I think I was at the tipping point, basically. I guess I got a little carried away.”

Cohen further clarified his comments about why he doesn’t think Montag would be a right fit for The Real Housewives franchise.

