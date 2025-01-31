Soulja Boy Says He’s Suing Bhad Bhabie for $10 Million After Alabama Barker Claim

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Soulja Boy is threatening to come after Bhad Bhabie both legally and physically after the Internet personality made allegedly false claims about his personal life.

The drama ignited when Bhabie, 21 – who recently underwent a nose job during her cancer battle – dropped her diss track Over Cooked.

The song seemingly accused both Soulja Boy and his fellow rapper Tyga of being romantically involved with Bhabie’s now-archenemy Alabama Barker, the daughter of rock icon Travis Barker.

In quick response, Alabama and Tyga denied the allegations, but Soulja Boy, 34, escalated things, launching a savage Instagram Live tirade filled with expletives to deny the claims, per TMZ.

Soulja Boy goes off on Bhad Bhabie for claiming he slept with Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker. pic.twitter.com/Ru5m47xTfn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 30, 2025

‘You not Black, you not gangsta, you not s***,’ Soulja fired off. ‘You ain’t no bad baby, you a crack baby. I don’t care how much money you get, you a crackhead deep down.’

After warning he’d ‘smack the f*** out of [her],’ Soulja went on to threaten Bhabie with legal action, saying: ‘And I’m suing your ass, b****, and I want all of my money too. Defamation of character, you lied on my name to the internet. I want $10 million in cash.’

Whether Soulja will follow through with the lawsuit is unclear, but Bhad Bhabie has already re-uploaded the track, now censoring Soulja and Tyga’s names.

A rep told TMZ, ‘We are aware of the video circulating, but we do not condone any form of violence or threats.’

They added, ‘While some may view it as a joke or simply entertaining, men threatening women or making light of domestic violence is exactly why these issues are so often dismissed.

‘Even though emotions are high, violence or threats against women should never be the answer.’

In Over Cooked, Bhad Bhabie also seems to accuse Alabama of being pregnant with Tyga’s child.

Responding to the shocking claims on TikTok, a defiant Barker wrote, ‘Let’s clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga.’

She continued, ‘I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Barker, Bhad Bhabie, and Tyga for comment.

