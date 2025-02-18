Soulja Boy Headed to Trial With Ex Over Claims He Kept Her in a Room for Days Without Hot Water

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Rapper Soulja Boy finds himself embroiled in a legal battle.

Soulja (real name: DeAndre Cortez) will be facing off in court next month with his alleged ex-assistant and former romantic partner, who claims she was subjected to sexual battery and false imprisonment, In Touch can exclusively report.

The case, which was filed in 2021, will go to trial on March 3 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The ex-assistant, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe in court, alleges she has suffered severe physical and emotional harm due to Soulja’s alleged actions.

Soulja, 34, denied all claims of wrongdoing. Court documents reveal Jane expects to testify for five hours and Soulja will take the stand for the same amount of time in the trial that is expected to last seven days.

In her original lawsuit, obtained by In Touch, Jane claimed she started working for the musician as his personal assistant in December 2018.

Jane said she was responsible for cleaning, cooking, handing luggage, styling his car, driving him around vetting guests, handling travel and any other requests. She claimed she was paid $500 per week and allowed her to live in his L.A. home.

Jane claimed to work seven days a week, 20 hours a day.

She claimed that Soulja started sending her unsolicited photos of his penis in the first month on the job. Jane said a romantic relationship developed between the two.

She said Soulja “began to act abusively and violently.”

In court documents, she claimed the alleged abuse including, “numerous instances of physical violence (kicking, throwing, and punching), sexual assaults, spitting on her body, and threats of physical violence and death.”

Jane claimed that on February 2019, Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time.

Her suit alleged the rapper expressed remorse and gave her $1,000.

The suit read, “On or around May of 2019, [Soulja] violently grabbed [Jane’s] cell phone after she indicated she wanted to quit and spit on her. At that time, [Jane] believed she was in love with [Soulja] and was placated to remain in this toxic relationship by [Soulja] who would often state ‘I didn’t mean it.’”

In the lawsuit, Jane claimed Soulja would become enraged when she received comments on Instagram or if her phone rang, and responded by “tackling [her] to the ground and kicking her in the ribs.”

Jane claimed Soulja would often punch, kick and body slam her when he would get jealous about “trivial offenses” caused by his “jealously.”

She claimed the musician told her “I should have killed you” following a violent encounter in April 2020. Jane’s suit accused Soulja of punching her in the head ten times during the relationship.

She accused Soulja of locking her in a room against her will for three days, with no hot water, after she tried to quit and leave him. Jane claimed he convinced her not to leave him.

“On numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, [Soulja] would inappropriately touch [Jane’s] body, forcefully pull her pants off, and raped her,” the suit alleged.

Jane claimed she feared for her life during an incident in August 2020. She claimed to return to the home in September or October 2020 to retrieve attempts. Jane accused Soulja of raping her again.

The suit added, “On numerous occasions [Jane] advanced the costs of food, cell phone, groceries, and other purchases that were directed by [Soulja], and [Soulja] failed to reimburse her for these expenses that were related to her employment with him.”

Jane claimed Soulja also stiffed her on the $500 a week in pay he allegedly promised. Soulja denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He denied Jane was ever his employee.

Further, his lawyer argued, “With respect to all causes of action, without admitting that any particular action or conduct occurred, upon information and belief, any and all alleged action or conduct [Jane] claims is illegal or improper, occurred, if at all, with [Jane’s] s consent.”

Soulja demanded the entire suit be tossed and Jane be ordered to pay his legal fees. The case has dragged on for years due to various delays. The exes are now set to appear in court next month.

