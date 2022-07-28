Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White a Rat After YouTuber Seemingly Presses Charges Against Him [Video]

Soulja Boy and YouTuber Charleston White have been trading shots on social media following their altercation in Miami last weekend. Now, the controversial social media figure is saying he plans on getting the law involved.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, White shared a video in which he appears to press criminal charges against Soulja and his associate Flo Malcom. The post came less than a week after White allegedly maced Soulja and his entourage during an altercation in Miami. After exchanging a few shots on social media, White—a conservative YouTuber—filmed himself apparently filing a police report over the phone.

As pointed out by The Shade Room, White is seen identifying Soulja and Malcom by their legal names, DeAndre Cortez Way and Ira Malcom, respectively. A woman is heard informing White about other assault cases involving Soulja and Flo, including an incident in which two fans said they were beat up in Warwick, Rhode Island.

“If you could put those two on the police report—Soulja making threats of having me killed …” White said. “We got ‘em. They got something for bad motherfuckers. It’s jail.”

The “Crank That” artist responded by sharing a screenshot of the Shade Room report and adding a series of rat emojis.

White spoke about his run-in with Soulja during a recent sit-down with Akademiks. He claimed about a dozen of Soulja’s crew members confronted him as he was standing outside a shoe store. White said he had some time to assess the situation and determined he would use mace in self defense. He described the situation as a “standoff,” which culminated with him pepper-spraying Soulja and his associates.

The beef reportedly stemmed from disparaging comments White made about Soulja during an interview. Soulja has since threatened to release footage of the macing incident.