Sony Releases Trailer For Keke Palmer & SZA R-Rated Comedy ‘One of Them Days’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Keke Palmer and Sza are ready to have One of Them Days.

“Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have one of them days,” the logline says. “When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.”

The trailer shows the lengths the two friends go to for their rent money, including donating blood, climbing a telephone pole to retrieve a pair of expensive Jordans and applying for a loan despite a hilariously low credit score.

Lawrence Lamont makes his feature directorial debut, helming a script by Syreeta Singleton. The project comes from Issa Rae‘s banner Hoorae.

Palmer and SZA are joined by supporting players Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott and Patrick Cage.

“One of Them Days” releases to theaters on Jan. 24.

Watch the trailer below.

