Sofia Vergara Granted Restraining Order Against ‘Violent’ Celebrity Stalker

Sofia Vergara and her son have been granted a restraining order against a man who has repeatedly stalked the actress.

via The Blast:

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a judge has granted the “Modern Family” star and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, a temporary restraining order [TRO] against the man.

In the court papers, the obsessed fan (who we’ve chosen not to name) is a stranger to Sofia and is known to be “a violent felon, on parole related to prior stalking of (Vergara), convicted of trespass and vandalism of her home.”

“In July (the person) trespassed at the property, seeking access to (Sofia) and yelling a disturbing message; and, most recently, in Nov 2023 mailed a disturbing letter to her home,” the filing states.

It adds that the man “is a mentally unstable stalker, with a long-time fixation” on Sofia and even “delusionally believes he personally knows her and has a romantic and familial relationship with her and her son, which he does not.”

The filing claims that the stalker had often asserted that the mother of one “belongs” to him, had “engaged in stalking and unwanted and unsolicited attempted personal contact of (Sofia), seeking access to her and her son.”

Vergara’s legal team detailed his harassment pattern, highlighting that he “repeatedly” travels “to the gated guarded community, obtaining unauthorized access into the community, trespassing, and appearing uninvited at their property seeking to gain access into the residence and to (Vergara.)”

He exhibited a persistent pattern of harassment and stalking on July 4, 2021, when he was arrested following his trespass at and vandalism of the 51-year-old’s residence. During this incident, he defaced the house and “spray-painted disturbing messages” for the “Chasing Papi” actress.

He was subsequently convicted for charges related to this conduct and was sentenced to serve 32 months in state prison. He was released from prison in 2023 for the conviction related to stalking Sofia and vandalizing her home.

Despite getting released on parole, the man was re-arrested for subsequent crimes, held in prison, and “released on or about July 1, 2023.” Nevertheless, Sofia has requested that the intruder refrain from approaching her, Manolo, her residence, and her workplace.

In a declaration, Sofia addressed the situation saying that he “has repeatedly sought to have personal contact with me and insert himself into my personal and private life. He has engaged in stalking and harassment directed at me, which is seriously alarming, annoying, and harassing me. As a result of his conduct directed at me, including, as referenced below, I am in fear of (him) for my personal safety and that of those around me.”

We hope Sofia has everything in place she needs to protect herself. Stalkers are NO joke.