  1. Home
  2. News

Social Media Reacts To Latto Making Her Acting Debut In "Grown-ish" [Photos + Video]

July 30, 2023 10:29 AM PST

Latto has made her acting debut on “Grown-ish”.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper graced the show as Sloane, a representative for a wine company, sharing scenes with the character Doug, played by Diggy Simmons.

“Hey, Sloane, my favorite wine rep,” Doug greeted Latto’s character. He continued, “I was about to get rid of all my wine, so I could see you again.” She retorted by playfully stating, “Sounds like I win either way,” before giving expert advice on wine pairings.

“Grown-ish” is currently in its concluding sixth season on Freeform. The show is known for integrating musical talent. So far, the final stretch featured cameos from industry heavyweights like Lil Yachty, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Saweetie, NLE Choppa, and Anderson .Paak, with Joey Bada$$ previously stealing scenes in season two.

Watch the clip below.

@grownish sneak peek: now this is a fine pairing. #grownish ? original sound – freeform’s grown-ish

Reacting to her first scene, one user commented, “Ate up by a fresh actor in seconds… I’d be embarrassed a lil bit.” Another person wrote, “An Emmy is crazy, but what’s even crazier is that ‘Grown-ish’ is still on air.”

The reactions continued, with one critic stating, “Every musician hopping onto acting and their [stans] be like, ‘Oh, X deserves an Emmy.’ Oh, please.”

Share This Post

Tags:Grown-ishLatto