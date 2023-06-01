'Snowfall' Star Damson Idris Said He Suffered Nightmares After Looking to the Devil for Inspiration

Damson Idris revealed during a roundtable discussion for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that he suffered nightmares after he decided to draw inspiration from the Devil for his role in Snowfall.

via Complex:

“In this last season I was hitting a block, I was like, ‘Oh I’m not doing it right,'” he shared around the 9:50 point of the chat above. “I went in the corner and then I was looking at the wall, and I was like, ‘Come on Devil, come on Devil. Come to me, come to me. I had to do something, like, crazy. [I] had nightmares for a month. … I had nightmares every day. I just felt that energy, and I had to pray and do all of this stuff to get rid of it. You know, you call your mum up, and you’re like, ‘Bring me back to life.’ That stuff is real, that stuff is really is real.”

Idris portrayed Franklin Saint in the acclaimed FX crime drama. His character is a drug kingpin who is responsible for producing and distributing crack cocaine in South Central Los Angeles, but the sixth and final season of Snowfall sees his character go to increasingly dark places as he continues to fall from the top of the criminal underworld.

Succession star Kieran Culkin echoed Idris’ sentiments about acting sometimes impacting his personal life, and shared that he had trouble sleeping after some of his work. The conversation came up after Evan Peters talked about taking on the role of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Peters admitted that playing such an evil character proved difficult for him.

Jeff Bridges later circled back to Idris’ comments about praying, and said he would often pray before a “big scene.”

Looking for the Devil? It’s never that deep. Watch the interview below.