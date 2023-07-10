'Snowfall' Actor Damson Idris' Home Burglarized, Suspects Do Extensive Damage

“Snowfall” star Damson Idris became the victim of a burglary earlier this month, which took place at his home in Los Angeles. Reports reveal that the damage caused by the thieves exceeded the value of the goods they managed to steal.

According to a report by TMZ, the alleged thieves broke into Damson’s L.A.-area house July 3, smashing a glass door to get inside.

We’re told they eventually left with Damson’s small safe, but the joke’s on them — because our sources say it only held about $500 worth of stuff … though it’s not totally clear what was inside.

What’s more, we’re told the suspects did more damage breaking in and stealing the safe than what they took home — telling us it’s about a $2K bill to fix what was busted.

LAPD is investigating the incident — we’re told cops will be reviewing the security cameras in the house and will be checking out neighbors’ videos too. So far, no arrests have been made.

Stay safe LA.