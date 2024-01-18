Snoop Dogg's Daughter Discloses She Had a Severe Stroke

Earlier today (Jan. 18), Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, took to Instagram to reveal that she suffered a stroke.

via: BET

Cori posted several photos of her in a hospital room, including pictures of herself wearing a medical mask, along with details about her condition.

“I had a severe stroke this am.

“I started breaking down crying when they told me. I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she posted.

Cori and her family have been open about her health issues over the years. At the age of 6, she was diagnosed with Lupus.

In an interview with BET, during the launch of the Broadus family scarf line, Cori spoke candidly about how she copes with living with lupus.

“It’s just having confidence, no matter what your situation is. Sometimes I get sad about the cards I’ve been dealt with, but hey, this is my journey,” Cori adds. “It’s up to me to decide what I’m going to do with it. So just living in your truth and finding the beauty in it.”