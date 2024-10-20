Snoop Dogg Slams Modern Rappers for ‘Fu***** Up’ Classic Samples in Today’s Music [Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

With newly set tour records by Nicki Minaj (Pink Friday 2 World Tour) and Drake (It’s All A Blur Tour) and music chart dominance by Kendrick Lamar, you could easily say rap is in a great place. However, not everyone feels this way.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dropped by Stephen A. Smith’s show to voice their opinions on the current statement of hip-hop and more.

Snoop Dogg calls out today's rappers for sampling other artists hit songs and f*cking it up. (? Stephen A Smith/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/1BveviHBC1 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 19, 2024

“Most of these hit records are based off a sample,” Snoop explained. “You’re taking somebody’s music that was a hit and redoing it, and now they’re f***ing it up.”

He emphasized that in his era, they took care to honor the original tracks they sampled. “We complemented the sample we used. If we took a sample from somebody, we didn’t make your record depreciate because you made more money and had more eyes on it.”

Dr. Dre, who joined the conversation, acknowledged that sampling isn’t a new phenomenon but stressed that it should be done with respect.

This sparked a deeper discussion about the changing nature of production in the industry, with Dr. Dre saying, “I like the idea of one producer on an album… I don’t like the fact that there’s nine different producers on one album.”

Sampling has always been a hot topic in hip-hop, with many debates on whether it diminishes or enhances the art. Producer Jarred Jermaine told *Complex*, “It actually does take talent to manipulate another song into a new piece of creative content.”

However, Snoop’s comments shed light on the pressure for today’s artists to not only use samples but elevate them.

Watch the full episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show featuring guests Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre below.

