Snoop Dogg Defends Not Endorsing Trump Or Harris: ‘I’m Not Looking For Division’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Snoop Dogg recently shared his opinion about which side of the aisle he falls on regarding politics, following the recent election.

Snoop says he didn’t endorse a candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election because he doesn’t “believe in separating people” — to the frustration of his fans.

“I’m not looking for separation, I’m not looking for division — I’m looking for people to come together,” Snoop says in a clip that went viral on social media Saturday. “And I just want to say this: When all of the hoopla was going on with the voting, notice how I was nowhere to be seen?”

“I wanted it to be like that,” he added. “’Cause I don’t believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together. … If you’re picking and choosing, now I gotta make people mad at me, because I chose this or chose that. I don’t choose neither one.”

Snoop argued that he doesn’t “represent the Republican Party or the Democratic Party,” and concluded with a reference to his 1996 song with Tupac Shakur, “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”: He said he represents “the motherfucking gangster party.”

The footage was taken Wednesday in Hollywood, California during the unveiling of Snoop’s new jewelry line, Lovechild. The viral clip is undated, but the rapper’s outfit in the video matches what he’s wearing in Getty press photos taken during the event, and the entrepreneur Carolyn Rafaelian, who collaborated on the jewelry brand with Snoop, can be seen beside him in both the clip and the Getty photos.

While onlookers at the event enthusiastically reacted to Snoop’s comments, fans on social media weren’t so happy.

via: HuffPost

