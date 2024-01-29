Snoop Dogg Changes Tune About Donald Trump, Says He Has 'Nothing But Love and Respect' for Him | lovebscott.com

Following their highly publicized feud, Snoop Dogg is extending an olive branch to former President Donald Trump.

via: EW

The rapper and noted Trump troller, who has a history of condemning both Donald Trump and his supporters, now has a different perspective on the politician, hinting that their longtime beef has been squashed.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” he told the U.K.’s The Sunday Times in a new interview. “He has done only great things for me.”

The Doggystyle star specifically cited Trump’s 2021 decision to pardon Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the cofounder of Death Row Records, who served time for attempted murder and drug offenses after his 1988 conviction. While the murder charge was eventually dropped (the victim recanted), Harris spent 30 years behind bars for the drug charge before Trump pardoned him and 73 others.

Snoop continued, saying, “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Harris’ label was the first to sign the rapper, who would later acquire Death Row Records in 2022. At the time of Harris’ pardoning, the New York Post reported a phone call during which Snoop responded to the news, saying, “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was in there, and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”

These comments mark a noticeable attitude shift for Snoop, who once mimed shooting a clown dressed as Trump in the 2017 music video for his remix of the BadBadNotGood song “Lavender.” Snoop also referenced the then-president in his satirical song “M.A.C.A” (“Make America Crip Again”) — with the lyrics “The president say he wants to Make America Great Again / F— that s—” — and named his 2017 EP Make America Crip Again.

As recently as 2020, Snoop referred to Trump as a “f—ing weirdo,” telling his followers, “If you voted for him, I have no problem with that, but if you’re still with him, f— you.”

The tension has certainly gone both ways: Trump slammed the rapper for pretending to assassinate the clown version of him in the “Lavender” music video with a 2017 tweet, writing, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if [Snoop Dogg,] failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

When The Times asked who would get his vote should the 2024 election end in a Trump-Biden rematch, the rapper would not comment.