Sneaky Demand Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Made to Guests to Make Sure His 50th Birthday Bash Stayed VERY Secret — After ‘Diddy Fear’ Revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly made sure his birthday party was ultra-private after fallout from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Titanic star took extreme measures to keep his 50th birthday bash under wraps after we revealed his “Diddy party fear”.

In the wake of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being arrested on sex trafficking charges, A-list celebs like DiCaprio were scrutinized over their links to the disgraced music mogul and past attendance at Combs’ notorious parties.

As previously reported, the Oscar winner celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend.

But unlike past birthdays, DiCaprio made sure his guest list featured industry pals instead of models following backlash over his connection to Combs.

An industry insider told us: “Leo went for pals and not gals this year. He had the cream of showbiz royalty at the party and things were rather more sedate than they have been in recent years but the fallout from the Sean Combs arrest has meant that people are really taking a look at themselves and the kind of party they throw.”

Now, it’s been revealed DiCaprio also went out of his way to ensure his party would be a private affair.

A source told PageSix the Wolf of Wall Street star made his 500 guests cover their phone cameras with a sticker from Hollywood’s exclusive members-only club, San Vicente Bungalows.

DiCaprio is a member of San Vicente Bungalows, along with other A-listers including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, just to name a few.

His team made sure they had enough stickers to hand out to every guest and reportedly had 700 on hand to use for the celebration.

The source also revealed many celebs who were seen at the Baby2Baby Gala, which was held the same day, also attended DiCaprio’s bash, adding: “Basically, the Baby2Baby group all went to Leo’s after.”

Among those who were spotted celebrating DiCaprio included Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Dr Dre, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

DiCaprio hosted his guests at his luxurious Hollywood Hills compound, where “DJ Meel spun late into the night” and the actor served champagne and a custom cake.

Since purchasing the 4,500-square foot property for $2.5million over two decades ago, DiCaprio has been gradually adding on and updating the mansion. He finally completed the extensive eco-friendly renovations just in time for his birthday on November 11.

Aerial photos revealed the actor has installed cactuses and other drought-resistant plants around the property, as well as numerous solar panels. A zen garden complete with a Hindu statue was also constructed, according to the Daily Mail.

Other amenities included an infinity pool, tennis and basketball courts, a fire pit and a spa, which included a sunken-in hot tub and sauna.

