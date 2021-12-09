Slim 400 Reportedly Shot and Killed in Inglewood

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood, CA, on Wednesday night, according to reports.

via Complex:

According to a report from TMZ, which was preceded by social media-shared claims about the incident, the BompTTon artist was killed on Wednesday in the Los Angeles County city of Inglewood. Per the report, additional details—including what, exactly, transpired and whether local authorities have zeroed in on any suspects—were not immediately available.

A local report from ABC7, which does not mention Slim 400 by name but says the victim was a musical artist, adds that police officers were on patrol in the region near 7th and Manchester shortly before 8 p.m. local time when they heard gunshots nearby. Officers are said to have discovered a man “on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds,” at which point the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Complex has reached out to local police for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

One day before his death, Slim—who fans will note was often linked creatively with YG and Mustard amid the Pushaz Ink era—shared the official video for the Ice Wata Army closer “Caviar Gold.” The Compton artist was just 33 years old when he was fatally shot.

In 2019, Slim was reported to have undergone surgery after being shot multiple times in Compton. He later reflected on the shooting in an interview with DJ Vlad, crediting family members with helping him survive the shooting, which occurred during a visit to his Compton block before he was set to hit the road for a string of shows.

RIP.