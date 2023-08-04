Skip Bayless Announces Lil Wayne Will Make Weekly 'Undisputed' Appearances [Video]

During the latest episode of his podcast on Thursday (Aug. 3), decorated sports analyst Skip Bayless revealed that close friend and frequent collaborator Lil Wayne will begin joining him on his FS1 show “Undisputed” as a weekly host.

via: Complex

Bayless said on his show that Wayne will participate in one segment, lasting about 12 to 15 minutes. The 40-year-old rapper could end up sticking around for longer, if he’s “hot,” “rolling,” and has time on his schedule.

“He is so deep when it comes to sports,” Skip said of Wayne. “He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional. And you hang on his every word because, trust me, he has thought through every single word.”

“I like to say that I see things and say things others don’t; Wayne is my match,” the Undisputed co-host continued. “That’s why I love him so much. That’s why we text so much about sports. We’re kindred spirits, but we do see things differently, but very deeply.”

Lil Wayne set to join Skip Bayless weekly on the new-look Undisputed: @LilTunechi | @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/tDgP1HBajs — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) August 3, 2023

The announcement comes less than two months after Shannon Sharpe bid a tearful farewell on Undisputed after seven years on the FS1 debate show. Reports of his imminent departure surfaced weeks prior amid alleged tension between Sharpe and Skip.

Sharpe was noticeably absent on Undisputed the morning after the Monday Night Football game where Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after suffering from commotio cordis on the field. Bayless posted a tweet questioning why the game would be suspended, citing the magnitude of the regular season implications.

When he returned, Sharpe made it clear that the reason he did’t show up was because he disagreed with Skip’s tweet.

Following Sharpe’s departure, Undisputed took a two-month hiatus in early July as the search for a new co-host got underway. Bayless said the FS1 debate show will return on Aug. 28.