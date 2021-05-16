Sitcom Legends Team up For a Dramatic ‘Pose’ Surprise [Photos]

“Pose” is bringing out the big guns. Billy Porter gets a showcase episode that finds Pray traveling home to make things right with his biological family.

via: New York Post

Janet Hubert (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Anna Maria Horsford (“Amen”) and Jackée Harry (“227”) will appear together — for the first time ever — in a surprise collision of comedy queens for the Sunday, May 16, episode of the FX drama “Pose.”

An HIV-positive Pray Tell (Billy Porter) ventures back home to western Pennsylvania — after more than two decades away — for an emotional reconnection with his estranged mother Charlene (played by Horsford) and his aunts, Bible-thumping Latrice (Hubert) and a more supportive Jada (Harry). Hubert told The Post that, after getting cast, all three actresses were shocked to discover that series star Porter still felt a lingering connection to their early sitcom work.

“He said, ‘You all had a part of my life. You all had a part of my world, you were all part of my world going through all of what I’ve been through. You all held a spot in my life,’ ” Hubert recalled of the verbal group-hug they got from Porter. “And we were so touched … We were on a Zoom read, and we were crying because he was so sincere in saying, ‘You all held a place for me’ at a time where he needed something.”

Horsford went even further about broader, meaningful connections made with audiences.

“You realize that your energy, and the words, and everything you do, it goes into all of these different homes and these different places, and you don’t need to have a clue,” Horsford added to The Post about their longtime fan base. “It’s what you’re supposed to do, because we, as entertainers, heal sometimes.”

Since their sitcom glory days, the trio has been busy: Hubert has finally — and quite publicly — reconciled with her former “Fresh Prince” nemesis Will Smith, while Horsford has kept a place in her heart for her late “Amen” co-star Sherman Hemsley. Meanwhile, Harry has ditched comedy for drama in recent years.

With the trio’s get-together this weekend, here’s how else they have been connecting with viewers and colleagues alike.

“Pose” air every Sunday on FX at 10pm.