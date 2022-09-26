Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against The Netflix Series

Just five days after the cousin of Errol Lindsey spoke out against Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Rita Isbell, his sister, has officially condemned the series.

via: BET

The Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on the streaming service last week. The show is about brutal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered at least 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer also ate many of his victims. One scene is a recreation of Rita Isbell’s–the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims–emotional courtroom testimony. Isbell is now speaking out.

In an interview with Insider, the mother and grandmother said, “When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself—when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said.”

She continued, “If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”

Isbell also added, “I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Isbell called on Netflix to compensate the victims’ children. Lindsey has a daughter.

“I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid,” Isbell explained. “I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I’m old. I’m very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed. The episode with me was the only part I saw. I didn’t watch the whole show. I don’t need to watch it. I lived it. I know exactly what happened.”

Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims were majority Black, and their ages ranged from 14 to 33. Errol Lindsey was 19 years old when Dahmer murdered him in April 1991 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 1994, Jeffrey Dahmer was killed in prison.