Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death at age 56 Revealed by U.K. Coroner

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed.

via: EW

“This is to confirm that Ms. O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the London Inner South Coroner’s Court Clerk tells EW via email, adding that “no further comments will be made” on the “Nothing Compares 2 U” performer’s death.

Last summer, O’Connor’s family announced her death in a brief statement, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor had long been open about her struggles with mental health, including in 2022 following the death of her son, Shane. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” she wrote on social media at the time, and she later sought help at a hospital.

Following O’Connor’s death, a wave of tributes honored her life and impact on the recording industry, with Pink and Brandi Carlile performing the singer’s signature song days after her death during a July stop of Pink’s Summer Carnival tour.

Similarly, the Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette performed tributes to O’Connor on stage together several days later.

One month later, in her Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) TV special, Miley Cyrus also honored O’Connor by publicly forgiving the late artist for a highly publicized incident which began when O’Connor penned an open letter criticizing Cyrus for appearing naked in the 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video. Cyrus then performer her 2023 song “Wonder Woman” in tribute to O’Connor’s life.

Similarly, Madonna included a portrait of O’Connor on a large screen behind her during a portion of her ongoing Celebration world tour.