Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Her Only Tokyo Olympics Individual Event, Sunisa Lee Takes Fifth [Photos]

Simone Biles made her return to the Olympic competition on Tuesday after pulling out of all of her previous individual events due to a case of what she has called the “twisties,” and ended up winning bronze in the women’s beam final.

via: ESPN

The 24-year-old, who withdrew from the women’s team final and other individual events to focus on her mental health upon experiencing the “twisties,” earned a bronze medal on the balance beam with a strong performance and a score of 14.000.

Biles also earned a bronze medal in beam at the 2016 Rio Games. With the newest addition to her hardware collection, she ties Shannon Miller as the most decorated Olympian in American gymnastics history. While each gymnast has seven medals to her name, Biles has more golds (4) than Miller (2).

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee also competed on beam, finishing in fifth place with a score of 13.866.

Simone Biles is a bronze medalist again, after matching her result in the balance beam final from Rio. With this, her seventh Olympic medal, Biles becomes the most accomplished American Olympic gymnast in history.

The story of the night was not what color medal Biles earned, but the fact that, after a week no one could have predicted, she returned to competition under the greatest of pressure and scrutiny and showed why she is the sport’s greatest star.

SIMONE BILES WINS BRONZE IN THE BALANCE BEAM ? That's her seventh career Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most by any athlete in gymnastics in Team USA history ? pic.twitter.com/fvdiVW6j0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2021

SIMONE?? BILES?? *all the applause* So awesome to see you back up there! You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring! ?? @Simone_Biles ?????? — Simone Manuel (@swimone) August 3, 2021

All smiles for Biles! ? What a showcase of perseverance and strength, closing this Olympics campaign with a bronze medal! ? #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Esivi6RRJa — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2021

simone biles is an absolute QUEEN — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) August 3, 2021

Couldn’t be more proud of you! Congrats gorgeous??? https://t.co/cdi2KRWQWJ — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) August 3, 2021

Congrats Sis.