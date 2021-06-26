Simone Biles' Floor Routine at U.S. Olympic Trials Included Signature Moves - and a Nod to Tokyo Games

To quote a poster from a fan in the stands at The Dome in St. Louis on Friday night at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, “It’s Simone [Biles’] world and we are all just living in it.”

via: People

The 24-year-old gymnast is looking to secure her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics — and by the end of night 1 of the trials, Biles was already dominating the competition with a total of 60.565, putting her almost three points ahead of second place gymnast Sunisa Lee.

She also earned the top scores in the vault, floor and beam routines.

After finishing her beam routine with a double-double dismount, which is named the “Biles” after her, the star athlete’s floor routine brought the crowd to a standing ovation when performed two more of her eponymous moves, according to ESPN.

Her routine, which she performed earlier this month at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, is also a nod to the upcoming Olympic Games as it is set to the song “Tokyo Drift” from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.

“Going into this, I know exactly what to expect,” Biles said in an NBC interview after the competition on Friday. “I’m a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out, I was like tearing up and crying and the girls were like, ‘Are you OK?'”

“I’m fine, it’s just I can’t believe the time is here. It’s been five years. I’m grateful,” she added.

Earlier this week, the five-time Olympic medalist shared a photo of herself gazing at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, where the trials are being held.

“Hi St. Louis,” Biles wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream.”

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials kicked off on Thursday with Men’s Day 1, followed by Women’s Day 1 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will see Men’s Day 2 and Women’s Day 2, respectively.

As she prepares for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles previously told PEOPLE she’s looking forward to the inevitable energy of the Games.

“I’m excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they’re so dedicated and they’ve been trying so hard,” she said earlier this month. “So perseverance is what draws me to the Olympics, personally. I think that’s what I’m most excited for.”

Simone is the GOAT period.