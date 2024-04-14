Simon Guobadia's Ex Falynn Pina Links With Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley | lovebscott.com

Falynn Pina recently linked with Porsha Williams’ ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley for what appears to be a meet-and-greet.

via: AceShowbiz

Things are getting complicated between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia. While the estranged couple is divorcing, their respective exes Dennis McKinley and Falynn Pina linked up.

Making use of Instagram Story, Dennis, who shares a daughter with Porsha, announced that he would be at a store in Montgomery, Alabama, from 4:40 to 6:30 P.M. He told his followers he would sign bottles of his liquor, Nyak Cognac, and give some bottles away.

Dennis’ event appeared to be the location of Falynn’s IG Live video. She is seemingly a brand ambassador for the brand. Dennis has hired several well-known faces to endorse his product. In the clip, Pina greeted people and asked if they wanted free samples. Dennis walked past in the background before approaching her.

The club owner appeared to show Falynn a text message on his phone. She giggled and responded, “That was fast.” Dennis replied, “You know what time it is.”

The pair seemingly has a working relationship. Similar to when Falynn made an appearance at Dennis’ nightspot, CruLounge. He posted a flyer on social media to promote her birthday tour in 2022.