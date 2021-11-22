Silk Sonic's 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Silk Sonic, the powerduo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 2 with An Evening With Silk Sonic.

via: Rap-Up

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak enters at No. 2 on the albums chart with their collaborative debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The 9-track project opens with 104,000 equivalent album units earned, of which album sales comprise 42,000.

It marks the fourth top 10 for Bruno and the second top 10, and highest-charting album yet, for Anderson .Paak, who previously peaked at No. 4 with 2019’s Ventura.

An Evening With Silk Sonic has spawned a trio of hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Smokin Out the Window” (No. 5), “Skate” (No. 14), and “Leave the Door Open,” which hit No. 1 for two weeks in April.

Taylor Swift earns her 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Red (Taylor’s Version), which earned 605,000 equivalent album units. It becomes the second-largest week of the year, following the 613,000 opening week of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in September.

Last week’s leader, Summer Walker’s Still Over It, falls 1-4 in its second week with 64,000 equivalent album units. Certified Lover Boy slides 3-5 (57,000), and Ed Sheeran’s = drops 4-7 (38,000).

Kanye West’s former No. 1 Donda rises 13-9 with 37,000 equivalent album units, thanks to a deluxe version with additional tracks. Doja Cat’s Planet Her rounds out the top 10 with 35,000 units.

