Shirtless Mauricio Umansky Parties, Sprays Champagne with Brazilian Singer Anita [Video]

Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, is continuing to let loose on vacation with Brazilian singer Anitta in Aspen, Colorado amid her recent split from Italian actor and model Simone Susinna.

via: Page Six

The Agency co-founder, who celebrated record-breaking sales with a dinner with his colleagues earlier Thursday, wasted no time continuing the festivities with the Brazilian singer, DJ Pedro Sampaio and more at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.

In photos and videos shared to Umansky’s Instagram Story, the real estate broker can be seen bare-chested standing behind Anitta, 30, who is wearing ski pants and a Moschino sports bra.

The partying only escalated from there when the entire group began jumping and spraying wine everywhere.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Mo fist-pumped while dancing on a bench with Anitta and a friend. In another clip, the dad of four stood close to the singer as she twerked and ground her hips as she then turned to dance in front of him.

Earlier this week Umansky, 53, spent the day hitting the slopes with Anitta and YouTube star LeLe Pons, both of who wore nothing but towels.

Pons and Umansky met after they both participated in “Dancing With The Stars” with Anitta tagging along as the influencer’s friend. They credited him on Instagram for being their “filmer.”

He also said he had the “perfect day” and teased some of the women’s “shenanigans.”

While Umansky has been living it up in Aspen, his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, has been doing the same in Mexico where she’s been escaping “reality.”

Looks like Mauricio Umansky, is continuing to let loose on vacation with Brazilian singer Anitta in Aspen, Colorado. https://t.co/GFK3qk2FOx pic.twitter.com/U72zgPC8cV — Page Six (@PageSix) December 22, 2023

In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 54, and pal Faye Resnick can be seen soaking up the sun in their bikinis.

Richards showed Umanksy what he is missing in a pink-and-orange cheeky bikini, which she paired with a yellow trucker hat and aviator sunglasses to protect her face from the UV rays.

Resnick, 66, looked shredded in a nude, chevon-print string swimsuit, which she accessorized with a couple of hats, switching between a tan fedora and a straw cowboy hat.

“Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” the actress captioned the photo of herself on the beach in an airy white dress.

Not present on the vacation it appears is Richards’ rumored flame, Morgan Wade, who hasn’t been seen with the Bravolebrity since Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party earlier this month.

Hilton later described Wade, 29, and Richards as “very good friends” who partially bonded over their sobriety.