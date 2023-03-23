She's Back: First Trailer for 'My Name is Mo'Nique' Promises an Evening Full of Laughter [Video]

Mo’Nique is ready to make viewers laugh. Nine months after mending her differences with Netflix, Mo’Nique is coming to the streamer with a new comedy special.

Titled My Name is Mo’Nique, the special will make audiences understand why the artist came to be who she is today. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “accepts” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

Directed by L. Frazier, the special will make its way to the platform on April 4, making sure that this spring season has everything it needs to be as funny as possible. Mo’Nique is not only delivering a standup special for Netflix, as she will also star in their upcoming film, The Deliverance. That film was directed by Lee Daniels, and it will tell the story of Ebony (Andra Day), a mother who whose children purportedly became demonically possessed. Mo’Nique will play the role of a social worker who will try to help the family with a series of exorcisms meant to free the kids from evil’s grasp.

Watch the trailer below.