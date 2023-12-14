Sheryl Underwood Dishes On Remarkable 100-Lb Weight Loss Journey

Sheryl Underwood has been feeling better than ever after losing nearly 100 pounds thanks to the weight loss drug Wegovy.

via: BET

“I’ve lost shoe sizes,” “The Talk” co-host told The Messenger in an exclusive interview. “I was wearing [size] eight or nine, and now I’m down below some [size] sevens.”

The comedian humorously acknowledged the challenges of her evolving figure, stating that while she loves the positive changes, finding the right clothing has become a bit tricky. “My booty is still a 10/12. Above my waist, I’m like 6/8. The sad part [is that] all the clothes that you love, you can’t wear. Like one time, my shoe fell off because my foot was little. I was trying to walk out, and my shoe fell off.”

Continuing with a lighthearted touch, she shared, “I’m about three different sizes because I still got a booty. But here’s the bad part — you know how those girls have the hourglass? I’m almost to the hourglass. I’m almost a baby Kardashian. Let me say that. I’m almost a baby Kardashian.”

Underwood, who openly admitted to using Wegovy and adopting a healthier lifestyle and regular workouts, explained to The Messenger why she chose to be transparent about the tools she employed for her weight loss. Wegovy is an injectable form of semaglutide known to assist with weight loss in some instances, as outlined by Healthline.

“I think I did my job because a lot of people were not being truthful about it. ‘I went to the gym. I just stopped eating carbs.’ OK, if that’s the story you want to tell, that’s cool,” she commented regarding other celebrities who deny using injectables like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.

Underwood emphasized that she wanted to be transparent, “I just kept seeing all these people that — one week you look this way, and the next week you look this way — so I felt I had to. Not because I was afraid of it. I wanted to be honest.”

She went on to say, “I no longer have to take medicine for [type 2] diabetes, hypertension or any high-blood-pressure medicine. I am now getting in the gym. I want to tone up and shape this body. So I want people to go on this journey with me. And there are a lot of men and women. It’s people here that I’m like, ‘I see you!”

Catch “The Talk” on weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.