Sheryl Lee Ralph Deservingly Claims Her Spot On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph knows the power of believing in oneself against all odds.

The Emmy-winning actress, advocate, Broadway darling, and all-around icon was honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday — and let’s just say, the moment was as radiant and inspiring as she is.

Standing proudly on Hollywood Boulevard, Ralph told the crowd, “I’m not just part of the fabric that is Hollywood, I’m part of the cemented foundation that is Hollywood.” And honestly, she’s not wrong. From her breakout role in Dreamgirls to her current role as the no-nonsense Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, she’s been giving excellence, elegance, and true talent for decades.

During the ceremony, some of Lee Ralph’s closest friends in Hollywood came to speak in support of her, including Abbott co-star and creator Quinta Brunson, who said, “To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace, and legend. She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star.”

Her fellow “Dreamgirls” Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine were also present, with Devine adding, “I’m amazed at her ability to get things done. That’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong.”

Wrapping up her speech, the 68-year-old dedicated the star to those who came before her, reminding future generations that their dreams matter. “I want generations to see what’s possible, that their dreams are valid, that their voice is powerful and their potential limitless,” she said.

Take a look at Sheryl Lee Ralph, the ultimate diva, accepting her star below.