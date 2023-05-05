Sherri Shepherd Helped Sunny Hostin Get Fair Pay on 'The View' Using Jenny McCarthy's Salary [Video]

Sherri Shepherd knows the importance of paying it forward.

The seven-year View co-host and legal expert joined Wednesday’s episode of the Sherri show to promote her new novel, Summer on Sag Harbor, and to celebrate their shared history on the long-running ABC talk show.

“I don’t even know if you remember this, but, when I signed my deal sheet you gave me a call. I don’t know how you got my number,” Hostin, who joined The View full-time in 2016, told Shepherd, who departed the program as a permanent panelist in 2014. “You were like, ‘I heard you’re coming on the show,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m joining the show.’ She was like, ‘Did they give you a car stipend?’ I was like, ‘No.'”

Hostin said that she then reviewed deal sheets with Shepherd on the line.

“You basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there, and you also gave me [ex-View panelist] Jenny McCarthy’s salary,” Hostin said, noting that she went back to her agent to request more money as a result. “You got me paid.”

Shepherd said she was inspired to make the gesture for Hostin because former View cohost Rosie O’Donnell did the same thing for her when she joined The View in 2007, the same year O’Donnell left the show following a major on-air blow-up with conservative cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

“Rosie O’Donnell gave me everybody’s salary and hers, and you’ve got to pay it forward,” Shepherd said. “You’ve gotta stick together!”

