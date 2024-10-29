Home > NEWS

Shawn Mendes Says He’s ‘Figuring Out’ His Sexuality and Speculation Is ‘Such an Intrusion’: ‘It Feels Really Scary’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Shawn Mendes is speaking candidly about his sexuality.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter spoke about the subject before performing unreleased track “The Mountain” during a concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday night. According to fan footage of the song, “The Mountain” seems to be inspired by rumors around Mendes’ sexuality. “You can say I’m too young/ You can say I’m too old/ You can say I like girls or boys/ Whatever fits your mold,” he sings.

“Since I was really young, there’s been this thing about my sexuality and people have been talking about it for so long,” Mendes said in video captured by fans. “And I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

Advertisement

Mendes continued that the speculation “always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover.”

Of “The Mountain,” Mendes said that “writing this song felt really important to me because it felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart.”

He added, “The real truth about my life and about my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone and I don’t really know sometimes, and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that, and I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things.”

Advertisement

Mendes had previously addressed the speculation in 2016, when he was 17 years old. In a video posted on Snapchat, he said: “First of all, I’m not gay. Second of all, it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or if I wasn’t. The focus should be on the music and not my sexuality.”

Mendes’ new album, “Shawn,” is set to release on Nov. 15.

via: Variety

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ray J Reportedly Approached by Diddy’s Sons, Chris Brown Stops Fight

By: Walker
NEWS

CBS’s New Soap Opera ‘Beyond the Gates’ Adds Clifton Davis, ‘Days’ Alum Mike Manning & More

By: Walker
Queer halloween costume ideas
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Spooky Season Flex! 5 Queer Halloween Costumes You Will Love

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Chase Begins Suing Customers Who Allegedly Took Advantage of ‘Glitch’ That Went Viral on TikTok

By: Walker
NEWS

Wayans Bros. Reunite For ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot at Miramax and Paramount

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Texas Mom Accused of Killing 17-Month-Old By Dropping Her From 3rd Story Hotel Balcony

By: Walker
NEWS

50 Cent Says He Was Offered $3 Million to Perform at Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Kamala Harris Targets Message To Black Men On ‘Club Shay Shay’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Used a Scale to Ensure Female ‘Freak Off’ Guests Didn’t Weigh Over 140 Pounds

By: Walker
NEWS

Adele Thanks Céline Dion for Attending Her Las Vegas Residency in Heartfelt Post About the ‘Surprise’ Emotional Moment

By: Walker