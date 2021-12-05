Shaun King's Daughter Hospitalized With Brain Injury After Being Hit By Car [Photo + Video]

Activist Shaun King shared that his 19-year-old daughter suffered serious brain and bodily injuries after being hit by a car in Manhattan.

via: AceShowbiz

“24 of the hardest hours of our lives,” the social justice activist wrote as he broke the news on Instagram.

“Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries. I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning,” he explained what happened to his child.

“We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough,” he added. “Please pray for Kendi. That she heals 100%. That she has no setbacks.”

“I’m watching her like a hawk,” he continued before tagging his wife, “Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. Love and appreciate you all.”

His daughter’s accident came only a few days after he had a neck surgery. While recovering in a hospital, he did something he “almost never” does, reading comments on social media. He was shocked to find a lot of negative remarks about him.

“I have to be honest, I find it genuinely strange that so many people, thousands and thousands of you, who clearly think you hate me, but still follow me, and comment here so often,” he wrote. “Some of you hate me so much, that you have literal badges for how often you comment here.”

There have been no further updates on his daughter’s condition.