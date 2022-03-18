Sharon Osbourne Joins Piers Morgan’s TalkTV Network After ‘The Talk’ Exit [Photo + Video]

Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan are teaming up for a new UK show called “The Talk.”

The former “The Talk” co-host is joining Piers Morgan’s new talkTV network, the pair announced Thursday.

“What I’m really looking for in my co-workers at talkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me,” Morgan, 56, teased in a video posted to Twitter.

“Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable. Maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who, every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news.”

Osbourne, 69, then slid into the frame and asked, “Where do I sign, Piers?”

The former “Osbournes” star also shared the video to her Instagram account.

“I sent my resume….” she captioned the post.

Osbourne will host a “current affairs show” on talkTV called, strangely enough, “The Talk.” If that weren’t coincidental enough, the new show will “bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with differing views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day.”

Sharon Osbourne has signed up to front a major new current affairs show on TalkTV. The Talk will bring together five opinionated famous faces, all from different backgrounds and with differing views, to debate the most interesting stories of the day.@MrsSOsbourne | @TheTalkUK pic.twitter.com/b84JRWCosc — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 17, 2022

This will be the former MTV reality star’s first job since she exited CBS’ “The Talk” in March 2021 with a $5 million to $10 million payout after allegations of racist behavior.

Her departure came after she got into an on-air spat with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne’s defense of Morgan, who quit “Good Morning Britain” after criticizing Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the heated on-air debate, Osbourne tweeted a lengthy apology in which she said she does not “condone racism, misogyny or bullying.”

But then a bombshell report came out accusing Osbourne of behind-the-scenes racist behavior, including allegedly referring to former “Talk” moderator Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as a “wonton” and “slanty eyes” and to former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as a “p—y licker.”

But Osbourne responded that the allegations were “crap, all crap.”

