Shannon Beador Hit-and-Run Video Shows Her Speeding, Crashing into Building Before DUI Arrest

“RHOC” star Shannon Beador was zooming around a residential street moments before slamming her car into the side of a house, according to this insane footage of her alleged DUI incident.

via: Page Six

Security camera footage obtained by TMZ Tuesday shows the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 59, zooming around a corner, which she seemingly misjudged, and losing control of her vehicle.

She crashed into a Newport Beach, Calif., home around midnight Saturday and immediately reversed her car off the sidewalk before slowly driving away.

She appears to have narrowly missed the front door of the building; however, she left the nearby pavement in disarray, damaged a garden and knocked over a planter.

Photos obtained by Page Six exclusively appeared to show parts of her vehicle littered on the scene, along with a large skid mark on the road.

According to the outlet, Beador eventually parked her car in the middle of the street and “tried to act like she was just walking her pup” when police arrived.

She was taken into custody and booked on two misdemeanors: hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The reality star was released Sunday morning on $2,500 bail.

Her lawyer, Mike Fell, told Page Six his client was “extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday,” the attorney said Monday.

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

In the wake of the news, several Bravolebrities weighed in on the drama, including Beador’s “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge.

“I talked to Shannon yesterday. She didn’t say a word to me — nothing,” the “shook” fitness coach, 56, said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

“She said, ‘It’s been a rough couple of days,’ and that’s all she told me,” Judge went on.

Beador’s pal Jeff Lewis also spoke candidly about the incident on his radio show Monday.

The “Flipping Out” alum said the “Housewife” was “injured” but “recovering” and “entering counseling.”