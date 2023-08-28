Shakira to Receive MTV's Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 VMAs

Shakira is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept 12.

In addition to accepting the award, she’ll be performing during the ceremony for the first time since 2006.

via EW:

The Columbian-born megastar is a four-time VMA winner and 30-time nominee. She won her first VMA — the award for International Viewer’s Choice — Latin America (North) — in 2000 for “Ojos Así.” She snagged the same award in 2002 for “Whenever, Wherever/Suerte” and also scooped up the trophy for Best Choreography in a Video for 2006’s “Hips Don’t Lie” as well as Most Earth-Shattering Collaboration for 2007’s “Beautiful Liar” with Beyoncé. Shakira has also earned three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys.

The Video Vanguard Award, named after Michael Jackson, went to Nicki Minaj last year. Previous winners include Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, David Bowie, Madonna, and Rihanna. The Beatles and A Hard Day’s Night director Richard Lester won the award at the first VMAs in 1984.

Shakira is nominated for four VMAs this year: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Latin for “TQG” with Karol G, and Best Latin for “Acróstico.” Earlier this year, her hit collaboration with Bizarrap, “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” set a number of streaming records on Spotify and YouTube.

Shakira first performed at the VMAs in 2002 with her rendition of “Objection (Tango),” and was the first artist to perform a song entirely in Spanish at the ceremony alongside Alejandro Sanz when they sang “La Tortura” in 2005.

The singer recently experienced legal troubles after allegedly failing to pay taxes in Spain, where she purchased a home in 2012.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s VMA nominations with eight, while SZA comes in second with six noms. Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kim Petras each have five nominations, and Blackpink and Diddy tie Shakira’s four. Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are confirmed to perform at the ceremony, with MTV announcing more performers soon.

Will you be watching this year’s VMAs?