Shakira Has Been Charged With Tax Fraud In Spain For A Second Time For Alleged Tax Evasion In 2018

According to the Associated Press, Shakira has been charged with tax fraud in Spain, after failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) on her 2018 taxes.

via: Rolling Stone

Barcelona prosecutors have accused the pop star of using an offshore company located in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax, according to the Associated Press.

In July, officials near Barcelona announced that it would investigate the alleged tax fraud that occurred in 2018.

Shakira is already set to stand trial in a separate $13.9 million tax evasion case for allegedly not paying income taxes from 2012 to 2014.

The tax fraud charges stem from the claim that Shakira spent more than half the year in Spain every year during that period, even though she listed her residence as the Bahamas during her alleged time in Spain. Spanish tax law stipulates that anyone living in the country for more than six months is considered a resident and must pay taxes.

The singer faces up to eight years in prison if convicted in the first trial. Shakira has previously denied all allegations, and in a 2022 interview with Elle called them “false accusations” and reiterated that she “didn’t spend 183 days per year” in Spain during those years because she was “busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world.”

“I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them,” Shakira added. “It is well known that the Spanish tax authorities do this often not only with celebrities like me (or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar, [Xabi] Alonso, and many more), it also happens unjustly to the regular taxpayer. It’s just their style. But I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.”