Shakira Breaks 14 Guinness World Records With 'Music Sessions Vol. 53'

Don’t sleep on Shakira! She’s still out here breaking records.

via JJ:

The 46-year-old “She Wolf” pop titan was awarded four new records alongside her collaborator Bizarrap for their hit song “Music Sessions Vol. 53.”

Their track, which appears to feature multiple disses directed at her ex Gerard Pique, arrived back in January and became an instant hit on all streaming platforms.

They broke 4 records together, and Shakira added 10 more personal ones to her name.

See all of Shakira’s world records for her new song below.

Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours Most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours Fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track Most on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist – 12 songs First female artist to replace herself at No.1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart Most cumulative weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist – 67 weeks Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist – 33 songs Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart by a female artist – 35 songs Most on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist – 21 songs Most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist – 39 songs Most on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart – 13 songs Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist – 15 songs