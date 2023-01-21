Sha'Carri Richardson Claims American Airlines Attendant Threatened and Harassed Her [Video]

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s vacation plans hit a snag on Saturday (Jan. 21) while onboard an American Airlines flight.

via: New York Post

Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off an American Airlines flight following an altercation with a flight attendant on Saturday, she posted on her Instagram.

The 23-year-old claimed the flight attendant, whom Richardson identifies as “John,” disrespected her while she was speaking on her phone prior to takeoff. She posted video of herself in her seat before panning to the flight attendant.

“Prior to the video this gentleman asked me to get off a cell phone call, I did,” Richardson captioned one of her videos. “I stated to him I didn’t like the tone he used with me. Following that while standing in front of me doing the safety protocols he continued to lean over to look at my phone. He asked to see that my phones were in airplane more at this point. He demanded that me show him. Which I did in front of him.”

It’s unclear where Richardson was traveling from or to, but she wrote that she was vacationing. She continued to argue with the flight attendant in her video and after showing him on camera he moved back behind a curtain. After asking her to stop recording, Richardson responded animatedly at the flight attendant. The flight attendant’s initial comments towards Richardson were not shown in the video.

“I’m recording me but you jumped in my video, so I caught you, because you jumped in my video,” Richardson told the flight attendant. “You’re harassing me at this point, so I think you should stop. I think you should stop.”

Multiple passengers can subsequently be heard growing aggravated with Richardson, telling her to stop arguing with the flight attendant.

“Y’all see him right? Y’all see him right? Y’all see him right? I’m sorry, it’s not me,” Richardson responded. “Talk to him. No ma’am. Do no talk to me like that. I’m an adult. Do not talk to me like that. Do not talk to me like that. Tell him to stop. If you do not know what’s going on, do not yell at me.”

Richardson got into another argument with a different passenger and she claims she was disrespected by many of the passengers on board. While explaining that she thinks the flight attendant should have been kicked off as well, another passenger can be heard telling her “Thank you, by the way, I’m going to miss my connection, I have to now get off the plane.”

“Oh, so you’re worried about a connection when a grown man is disrespecting me?” Richardson responded.

“I don’t give a s–t,” the passenger responded.

Richardson was then escorted off the plane, and continued to trade shouts with passengers and flight crew on her way out. Applause could be heard as she exited.

“Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline @americanair not only did the man threaten me but also an innocent bystander who simply just wanted a picture with me. In the beginning of the video you can hear a Caucasian male state that he doesn’t give a f as a man that male flight attendant is intimidating a woman,” Richardson posted. “Also the captain not doing anything to help the situation and this flight attendant has the applause when I exited the plane when I’m pretty serious the disrespect I received would not have happened if I was a one of them.”

Richardson rose to prominence while starring for LSU’s track and field team, breaking the NCAA 100-meter record as a freshman. She qualified for the 2020 Olympics, but was later disqualified after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson claimed she smoked marijuana after learning that her biologically mother had died.