Sexyy Red Shows Love To Donald Trump: "They Support Him in the Hood" [Video]

Sexyy Red recently revealed she is a fan of controversial former President Donald Trump.

via: Rap-Up

During her appearance on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, Sexyy Red expressed her support for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

She stated, “I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women.”

The St. Louis native further elaborated on her statement, “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aw baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Oh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Red added, “I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

The “Pound Town” hitmaker’s remarks were quickly met with backlash on social media platforms. HOT 97’s Ebro Darden questioned the artist’s understanding of the COVID-19 economic impact payments.

He tweeted, “Clearly some people don’t know how the stimulus checks worked, whose money it actually was [or] is, and how it got distributed.” Other users in the comments also expressed disappointment. One person noted, “Disappointed to see this. She can’t be my fave new rapper no more.”

Red’s statement about Trump arrived at a crucial time as she’s preparing to embark on her first headlining show run, “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” It kicks off on Oct. 16 in Boston, Massachusetts. The voyage will hit 20 cities, including Detroit, New York City, Houston, and Los Angeles before concluding in San Francisco on Nov. 29.

The musician’s vocal support for the former president isn’t an isolated occurrence. Previously, Kanye West, DaBaby, Kodak Black, Ice Cube, and Benny The Butcher praised the politician.