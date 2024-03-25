Sexyy Red Claims She Did Not Wait Six Weeks To Have Sex Following Childbirth | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red reveals that she didn’t wait to have sex until the doctor prescribed six weeks after childbirth.

via: Rap-Up

Sexyy Red is beloved by many for being her authentic self. The self-proclaimed “Hood’s Hottest Princess” has unveiled another transparent detail about her life.

Sunday (March 24) morning, Red took to her Instagram Story to say, “Doodie Lo gon’ look me dead in my face and say ‘You ain’t wait for them six weeks did you?’ Sure didn’t, bookie, what’s wrong?” When blogs started to share her post, she doubled down on the shocking claim stating, “And who gon’ check me, boo?” She followed up the claim, saying, “Baby, I would have cracked in my hospital bed if I could have… what’s going on?”

One fan on social media stated, “If we’re being honest, 80 percent of women don’t wait.” Another commented, “Ain’t the first, won’t be the last. There’s somebody in the world breaking the six-week rule right now.” Someone else chimed, “I feel like she’s trolling. Sexyy Red and Sukihana are actually very smart. They know how to stay trending and ruffle you all’s feathers.”

One commenter claimed that this is all an act. She stated, “She’s playing a character. I can read this baby a mile away. She’s sweet, soft and pure, playing a junkie, just like the one Halle Berry played in What’s the Move? One day y’all will meet the real Sexyy Red.”