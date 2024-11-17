‘Sex and the City’ Co-Stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Reportedly ‘Just Can’t Let Go’ Of Long-Running Feud: ‘Their Friends Feel Like They’re Being Forced to Choose Sides’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 13 mins ago

‘Sex and the City’ co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly continue their long-standing feud as friends feel forced to choose sides.

Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker can’t stop squabbling even though it’s been ages since they worked together — and they still go to extreme lengths to avoid running into each other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said a source: “The bad blood’s still very much a thing for these two, and that’s a struggle for their friends who feel they’re being forced to choose sides.”

Advertisement

The two have fought for years over salaries, producer credits and Kim’s refusal to participate in a third Sex and the City movie.

Although SJP, 59, has repeatedly denied they are feuding, 68-year-old Cattrall has called out the cliquey, mean-girl culture on the SATC set – and SJP’s efforts to paint her as a money-grub bing diva.

Cattrall was not asked to be in the sequel series, And Just Like That, but SJP reportedly caved and allowed Cattrall to film a cameo appearance in the season 2 finale, which was shot without any of her co-stars.

Last year, Cattrall decamped to idyllic Vancouver Island, where she bought a waterfront house, but she still makes it back to Manhattan for the social whirl, said sources.

Advertisement

Added an insider: “Kim may be happily settled in Canada, but she still travels to New York on occasion and it’s a pain in the backside having to worry about running into Sarah.”

When she is in town, “Kim’s been known to avoid SJP and her other former cast-mates like the plague, and vice versa”, the source said.

“They can’t stand to be at the same function. No one would be surprised if they call ahead to make sure the other isn’t going.”

On October 21, while Cattrall was attending a Gladiator II reception at Rampoldi New York, Parker and her fellow SATC stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were glamming it up at another NYC event, the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Advertisement

Said the source: “There’s quite a social overlap and people just wish they’d get over it because it makes for some awkward party planning.”

According to the witness: “Even after all this time, Kim and Sarah still bicker about each other and it’s getting to sound like a broken record. The feeling is they’re two very strong, opinionated women who should embrace rather than push each other away.”

via: RadarOnline.com