Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Humiliated' After Run-in with Beyoncé's Bodyguard in Failed Attempt to Meet Her

Seth Rogen thought he was tight with Beyoncé because the did ‘The Lion King’ together — but he was wrong.

via People:

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 39, recalled feeling “humiliated” after a run-in with Beyoncé’s bodyguard during a failed encounter with the pop icon at a previous Grammy Awards. “I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyoncé with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together,” he recounted on E! News’ Daily Pop.

“And I charged over. Instinct took over,” he continued. “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got … I was humiliated and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”

Then, Rogen had to take the stage to present a Grammy and held his arms in “a very weird position” to cover his spilled screwdriver. Rogen also shares the awkward moment in his memoir Year Book, which is now available.

Rogen previously recounted the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, after he and Beyoncé lent their voices to Disney’s 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King. “It was terrible,” he said, before explaining that he’d learned his lesson before officially meeting her at the movie’s premiere.

“So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general,” Rogen said. “I waited for her to approach me, which they teach you. She was very nice and my beard actually got stuck in her sequin a little bit. If you look closely, you’ll see some gray hair on her shoulder.”

Rogen and Beyoncé costarred in The Lion King with Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, JD McCrary and Alfre Woodard.

Also in 2019, Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack album for The Lion King and and her visual album Black Is King.

And at the recent Grammy Awards, her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first gold gramophone for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

