Serves Him Right: DoorDash Driver Fired After Being Caught on Camera Calling Customer the N-Word [Video] | lovebscott.com

A DoorDash delivery driver has been terminated from the platform after he was caught on camera using a racist slur.

via Complex:

Christina Derrica from Nashville, Tennessee shared surveillance footage of the incident on her TikTok account last week. The video shows a DoorDash driver named “Tabby” delivering food to her doorstep.

In the video, the man is seen stepping back to take a confirmation photo of the delivery. Suddenly, he can be heard saying, “Here’s your food, n****r.”

“Chow down, n****,” he says, before finally walking away.

“Did he not see my Ring camera?!!? Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash,” Derrica wrote in the caption of her TikTok, which has been watched over 3.3 million times.

Over the weekend, Derrica shared an email she received from a member of DoorDash’s Community Response team. She was informed that they had investigated the incident and the delivery driver had been removed from the platform.

“Please just be careful in case he comes back that’s so worrisome,” wrote one user.

“I really appreciate the love and concern ????. But I live in the south and this ain’t what he wants ??,” Derrica wrote back.

Another user asked for more context to the video, writing, “Why was he mad? Did you not tip? Why on earth would he call you that randomly?”

“I literally pre-tipped $8 on a $28 order. GO AWAY idiot,” Derrica responded.

Derrica reuploaded the footage on Tuesday with the slurs omitted, likely in order to avoid breaking the video app’s community guidelines, and wrote, “In This version the slur is bleeped out , so hopefully tiktok doesnt take it down. And YES it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him but i still have NO CLUE who this man is.”

Despite the Dasher being fired from the app, Derrica still doesn’t feel relieved.

“The name in the app was “tabby” and there was no profile pic. I’m concerned that he will just make another profile under someone else’s name and continue delivering ??,” she wrote on TikTok.

Elsewhere in the comments section, Derrica confirmed that she threw her delivery order “straight into the trash.”

If we’re going to live in a surveillance state, we should at least be using biometric identifiers to make the daily services people use safer.

