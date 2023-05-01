Serena Williams Reveals She and Husband Alexis Ohanian Are Expecting Their Second Child at 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet [Photos]

Serena Williams is having a second child!

The tennis legend, standing alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, revealed their pregnancy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

As she captioned a shot of her, Alexis and her growing belling, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

In an essay for Vogue published last August, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced she would be “evolving away” from tennis, with her focus shifting to expanding her family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child,” Serena, who gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, shared. “And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Congrats to the family!

