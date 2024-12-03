Home > NEWS

Serena Williams Claps Back at ‘Haters,’ Denies Bleaching Her Skin [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Serena Williams denied rumors that she bleached her skin while calling out the “haters” who claimed she did.

During an Instagram Live session, Williams addressed the rumors directly. “For all the haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” she said. “There’s something called sunlight, and in different lighting, you get different shades.”

“I’m a dark black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look, and that’s just not my thing. And if people do it that’s their thing and they have every opportunity and they should” she continued.

“I don’t judge, but you guys do. But that’s what this world is about and I stay in my lane, the non-judgy one…but no I actually don’t bleach my skin. So, can we just kinda clear that up,” the tennis player explained.

