Sen. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Senate Runoff Election

Senator Raphael Warnock, whose victory in a 2021 runoff helped Democrats gain control of the Senate and made him the first Black senator from Georgia, faced another runoff election.

Votes counted in the first hours after polls closed Tuesday show a tight race with both candidates performing about as well as they did in last month’s general election.

Voters faced wet weather and some long lines as both parties worked to drive people to the polls for the second time in as many months for the runoff, which was triggered by state law because neither candidate won an outright majority in November.

Dems were feeling confident about their chances thanks to the record-breaking 1.85 million ballots early votes cast.

Congrats Sen. Warnock.