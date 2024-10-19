‘Selling Sunset’ Chelsea Lazkani’s Estranged Husband Asks Judge to Legally End Marriage

BY: Walker Published 35 mins ago

Chelsea Lazkani’s estranged husband wants a judge to legally end their marriage.

“[Chelsea] and I have not been able to settle our case in the last seven months since this matter began,” Jeff claimed in his motion, which was filed on Friday, October 18, and obtained by Us Weekly. “I would like to move forward with my life and request that this court terminate my marital status.”

Jeff, 40, believes that bifurcating the pair’s marital status — a.k.a. declaring them each single — will “decrease the number of issues that remain” and streamline any additional disagreements moving forward.

Advertisement

“[It will] help better focus on our children and dividing our assets.” Jeff continued in the motion.

Chelsea, 31, has not responded to Jeff’s new filing.

The Selling Sunset star and Jeff initially met through dating app Tinder, later getting married in August 2017. Chelsea and Jeff went on to welcome son Maddox and daughter Melia in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

News broke in March that Chelsea had filed for divorce and the businessman responded weeks later on April 4.

Advertisement

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen that have led to the irremediable breakdown of our marriage,” Jeff alleged in his Friday court filing. “I do not believe that the passage of time, counseling or any other assistance by the Court can save our marriage. Under no circumstances do I believe Petition and I could resolve our issues and reunify.”

While neither Chelsea nor Jeff revealed what led to their breakup, a source exclusively told Us in March that the realtor believed Jeff had been unfaithful. The claims were later repeated by Selling Sunset costar Bre Tiesi in season 8. Jeff, for his part, never addressed the allegations. Us reached out for comment at the time.

via: US Weekly