Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son King Shares Luxury Feast After Jailed Dad’s Thanksgiving Prison Menu Revealed

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 mins ago

Combs is reportedly said to be on a ‘hunger strike’ while behind bars as his son shows off his luxury meals.

There was at least one person in Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s family enjoying their holiday meal, and it was not the disgraced star.

Combs’ son King had no problem showing off his pre-meal before the main attraction despite his father’s less than luxurious mean behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a look at his pre-Thanksgiving meal which featured a huge seafood platter, and gushed: “Oh man, eating good.”

The 26-year-old tagged his location in Atlanta, Georgia, which Combs is still at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York awaiting his trial in May 2025.

Meanwhile Combs, who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, was served two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit, and potato chips for dinner while locked up.

According to the prison menu, Combs’ Thanksgiving lunch was a bit of an improvement as he was served turkey roast and gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls.

Despite the plates of food, the Bad Boy records founder is said to be on a “hunger strike” for fear of possibly being “poisoned”.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing.

“He is virtually on hunger strike now as he’s been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.”

The insider added: “He’s in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt.”

Larry Levine, who previously served his time at the same detention center, said he has a “source” with knowledge of Combs’ situation on the inside.

Levine recently said: “Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.

“If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don’t make a lot of money and there’s people out there that he’s got stuff on that do have a lot of money.

“He’s really, really paranoid. He’s really, really scared. Doesn’t know what to think, he doesn’t know who to trust or what to believe.”

In October, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo revealed his client is struggling the most with the food he is being served in prison.

Agnifilo explained: “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)… Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s OK with staying in jail.”

Combs is currently awaiting his May 5, 2025 trial for racketeering conspiracy and s-x trafficking charges. However, the entertainer has been doing all he can to be released from prison.

Previously two bail attempts failed, with a third one also being shut down earlier this week.

Judge Arun Subramanian stated his decision to reject the bail attempts was made “by clear and convincing evidence” Combs is potentially dangerous and “no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community”.

Subramanian added “there is compelling evidence of Combs’s propensity for violence”, noting the 2016 hotel security footage in which the performer was seen assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

The judge also stated: “There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering.”

via: RadarOnline.com

