Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rallies Behind Kanye West in Jail Phone Call [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 58 minutes ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial for his federal sex trafficking case, advised Kanye to tap back into his old roots and get back to rapping.

During the call Diddy showered Kanye with support in a leaked call from jail after Ye released a controversial song that apparently includes vocals from Ye’s 11-year-old daughter North … and Combs.

Check out the audio obtained by The Shade Room … Diddy is advising his longtime pal to get back onstage and “tear down the stadiums” as the disgraced music mogul sits behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Seemingly referring to his criminal case, Diddy tells Ye “this s*** is wicked” and warns him to “be careful” … before returning to the main topic of conversation, which is touring.

Diddy encourages Ye to “get behind the mic, have some fun, chop up them samples, get back on your hitman vibe, have some fun, get back to smiling.”

Diddy also seemingly takes a dig at Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian and other people once close to him … “F*** these other motherf***ers. They are wasting your time … So, put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself.”

As we exclusively reported, Kim is strongly considering asking a judge to strip Ye of his joint legal custody of their four kids after the rapper went on his latest antisemitic campaign in which he praised Hitler and Nazis. Ye also ignored Kim’s cease-and-desist letter to prevent him from releasing a track featuring North on Ye’s new song with Diddy, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.”

During their phone convo, Diddy thanked Ye for looking after his kids following his September 2024 arrest, possibly referring to his son Christian, who also collaborated on ‘Lonely Roads.’ Kanye was pleased with Diddy’s words of encouragement — smiling at one point while agreeing that he does need to get back onstage … saying “Yes sir!”

It’s unclear when the Diddy-to-Ye audio was recorded, but The Shade Room posted clips Monday on Instagram.

via: TMZ

